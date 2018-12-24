BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a whole lot of chatter about the health of one Tom Brady. But the Patriots quarterback remains adamant that he is indeed healthy.

Brady has not looked like his usual self this season, and finished Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills with just 126 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The Patriots employed a run-heavy offensive attack against the Bills, rushing for 273 yards on 47 carries. Brady threw just 24 passes on Sunday, completing 13 of them, and was replaced with backup Brian Hoyer with 6:39 left in the game and the Patriots up by 18 points.

Brady was asked about his health after Sunday’s game and said he felt “100 percent,” which he reiterated during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI.

“I mean, I was on the injury report for I think three or four weeks with a knee, but I have been practicing every day since I came off that,” said Brady. “I feel great. I really do. Everyone has little bumps and bruises. It’s just football. It is a long season but for this time of year, I feel great. I feel ready to go. I am excited for this week. I would like to go out there and play our best game, play a lot better than we did yesterday in the pass game and complement our run game and try and go out and see if we can get a really good win against a tough team, a tough division team, and try and make sure we can get ourselves a first-round bye if we get a win.”

Based on how he’s been moving around, there has been speculation that the 41-year-old may be nursing a partially torn MCL in his left knee. But Brady didn’t want to discuss that on Monday.

“I am not getting into specifics of injuries,” he said. “It just doesn’t make any sense. Nothing benefits me talking about injuries and my injuries and so forth. Again, it’s football. There are a lot of guys dealing with a lot of things. It’s the nature of the sport. It is about having mental and physical toughness and grinding through whatever you have and try and go out there and help the team win.”

Brady is more focused on their Week 17 tilt against the New York Jets. The Patriots are back in the No. 2 seed in the AFC thanks to Sunday’s win and a Texans loss to the Eagles, and can secure a first-round bye with a victory on Sunday. They could even climb into the No. 1 seed if they win and both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers lose in Week 17.

“We’re essentially in the playoffs now, and we have to treat it like that,” Brady said of Week 17.

Tune in to Patriots-Jets Sunday afternoon on WBZ-TV — the home of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Friday night with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m., and kicks off Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay. After the Patriots and the Jets square off at 1 p.m., switch over to myTV38 for all the reaction and analysis from the game on Patriots 5th Quarter!