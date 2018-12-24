  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Foles tore the Patriots to shreds in Super Bowl LII. But on Sunday, the Eagles quarterback likely made some new fans in New England.

Philadelphia pulled off a 32-30 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, thanks in large part to Foles’ 471 passing yards and four touchdowns. The victory keeps the Eagles in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it also provided a big boost to the Patriots.

With Houston losing, and the Patriots clinching their 10th straight AFC East with a win over the Buffalo Bills, New England is now the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoff picture.

While many fans may not be ready to forget what Foles and the Eagles did to their team last February in Minnesota, the Patriots swallowed their pride and sent a little thank you note to the QB on Twitter:

Well there’s something you don’t see every day. But the holiday season certainly brings out the best in everyone.

