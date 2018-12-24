BRAINTREE (CBS) – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total over $600 million, just in time for Christmas.

A $2 #stockingstuffer could turn into millions!!#MegaMillions jackpot for Christmas Day drawing is an estimated $321 million and Wednesday's #Powerball jackpot is an estimated $294 million. Get your tickets today! pic.twitter.com/9ikCwkq0os — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) December 24, 2018

Matching every number in the Mega Millions for Tuesday night’s drawing wins $321 million. The cash option is an estimated $193.7 million.

For Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot is an estimated $294 million with a cash option of $177.6 million.

No one has won either jackpot since October. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was a $1.5 billion-winning ticket sold in South Carolina – the winner has still not come forward.

Tickets for both games are $2 each.