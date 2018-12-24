BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is backing his former teammate, wishing Josh Gordon all the best as the receiver focuses on his mental health.

Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills was New England’s first without Gordon, who was suspended by the NFL last week for violating the terms of his reinstatement. Gordon has battled substance abuse for much of his career, with suspensions limiting him to just 10 games from 2014-2017.

According to a report on Sunday, Gordon latest ban was for “multiple” violations of the substance-abuse policy.

While his suspension has left the Patriots in a tough spot offensively, his former teammates continue to show their support for Gordon. Following Sunday’s win, Edelman offered up some well-wishes for Gordon as he looks to get his life back on track.

“We wish him the best to get himself right. That’s a tough thing to go through. We’re here to support him,” Edelman said in the New England locker room. “But sometimes the train has to keep going. The train keeps moving. As much as you miss him, you have to start thinking about what you have to do to go out and win ball games.

“We’re wishing him the best. That’s a tough thing,” Edelman continued. “Not just for football but for life. My love and prayers are all going towards him. I got to spend a little time with him. I thought he was a great guy. I thought he was a great teammate. I hope he can get right.”

Edelman also changed his social media avatars to Gordon’s No. 10 Patriots jersey over the weekend.

The Patriots acquired Gordon from the Cleveland Browns in September for a 2019 fifth-round pick, and he became a big part of Tom Brady’s offense. Gordon had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns in his 11 games with New England.

Gordon was missed on Sunday, as Brady racked up just 126 passing yards in New England’s 24-12 victory. The Patriots quarterback also voiced his support for Gordon during his Monday morning interview on WEEI.

“Regardless of whether football is in his future, I think everyone wants just the best for him,” Brady said of Gordon. “I’m just happy he contributed the way that he did this season. He was a great part of our offense, but he’s just dealing with some other things now, and again we all support him in that.”