HANCOCK (CBS) — A Marblehead man was arrested for OUI and drug charges after he was initially pulled over because he was going slow and had a headlight out.

Mass. State Police said they found “substances believed to be heroin, cocaine, and marijuana as well as two one-gallon bags of mushrooms, 15 perforated sheets of paper with 1,000 squares of LSD, pills believed to be the drug Ecstasy, brown wax THC, medical peanut butter with THC, and $2,972.50” and packing materials in 27-year-old Sean O’Connor’s car.

O’Connor was pulled over on Route 20 in Hancock around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. State Police said his Chewy HHR had a headlight out and “was traveling at a slow speed of 37 in a 45 mph zone. Trooper Elliott pulled behind the Chevy and activated his blue lights. The Chevy was slow to pull over.”

As the trooper waited for O’Connor to provide a license, he smelt freshly burnt marijuana and noticed that the driver may be impaired, prom.

O’Connor was charged with OUI drugs, OUI alcohol, distribution of Class A drug, subsequent offense, distribution of Class B drug, subsequent offense, distribution of Class C drug, subsequent offense, distribution of Class D drug, subsequent offense, and headlight violation.