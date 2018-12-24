  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drug Charges, Local TV, Marblehead, Massachusetts State Police

HANCOCK (CBS) — A Marblehead man was arrested for OUI and drug charges after he was initially pulled over because he was going slow and had a headlight out.

Mass. State Police said they found “substances believed to be heroin, cocaine, and marijuana as well as two one-gallon bags of mushrooms, 15 perforated sheets of paper with 1,000 squares of LSD, pills believed to be the drug Ecstasy, brown wax THC, medical peanut butter with THC, and $2,972.50” and packing materials in 27-year-old Sean O’Connor’s car.

hancocktrafficstop Car Pulled Over For Having Headlight Out, Driver Arrested On Drug Charges

Drugs and money State Police say they found in Sean O’Connor’s car (Photo Courtesy: Mass. State Police)

O’Connor was pulled over on Route 20 in Hancock around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. State Police said his Chewy HHR had a headlight out and “was traveling at a slow speed of 37 in a 45 mph zone. Trooper Elliott pulled behind the Chevy and activated his blue lights. The Chevy was slow to pull over.”

As the trooper waited for O’Connor to provide a license, he smelt freshly burnt marijuana and noticed that the driver may be impaired, prom.

O’Connor was charged with OUI drugs, OUI alcohol, distribution of Class A drug, subsequent offense, distribution of Class B drug, subsequent offense, distribution of Class C drug, subsequent offense, distribution of Class D drug, subsequent offense, and headlight violation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s