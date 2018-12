WESTWOOD (CBS) – A Fed-Ex truck rolled over on Interstate 95 on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Massachusetts State Police said there were no injuries. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. between exits 13 and 14 in Westwood.

Two lanes on the northbound side of the highway had to be closed to remove the truck. Drivers are told to expect delays.