BOSTON (CBS) – The Whalers are back – well, kind of.

The Carolina Hurricanes donned throwback Hartford Whalers jerseys on Sunday, an ode to the franchise’s past.

Carolina organized the throwback evening as part of “Whalers Night.” Pucky the Whale was on hand along with Whalers alumni and of course Brass Bonanza was played in the arena.

This won’t be the last time the Whalers jerseys make an appearance. Carolina will wear the uniforms March 5 in Boston as well.

Hartford enjoyed its NHL hockey team from 1979-1997, when the Whalers relocated and became the Carolina Hurricanes.

