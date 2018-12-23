  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMMadam Secretary
    9:30 PMGod Friended Me
    10:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cigarettes, Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, Local TV

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than a dozen Democratic U.S. senators are calling on the Food and Drug Administration to impose a ban on menthol cigarettes and cigars.

The senators — including Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island — said the agency needs to follow through after pledging last month to try to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb also pledged to work to tighten rules governing the sale of most flavored versions of electronic cigarettes.

The proposed restrictions are aimed mainly at reducing smoking in kids. About half of teens who smoke cigarettes choose menthols. Flavored e-cigarettes have been blamed for a recent increase in teen vaping rates.

In a letter dated Thursday the senators urged Gottlieb to finalize the regulations quickly.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s