DARTMOUTH (CBS) — A Fall River man has died after he was shot while sitting in a car outside a hotel in Dartmouth Saturday, the Bristol County District Attorney announced.

Police responded to the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road around 10:30 p.m. after a manager called 911 to report “a man was bleeding heavily inside a car in the hotel’s rear parking lot,” said the D.A.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Joseph Tavares, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he later died.

According to the D.A., Tavares was found in the driver’s seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The night manager at the hotel told police he was alerted to the vehicle after a hotel guest said they heard loud thuds and breaking glass coming from the rear parking lot.”

An investigation by Mass. State Police, Dartmouth Police, and the D.A.’s office is underway. No other information is available at this time.