By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — In New England, the only true cause for real celebration is winning a Super Bowl. That’s the standard that has been established during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era.

But of course, along the way, the Patriots have racked up all sorts of accolades and accomplishments, the most recent of which was a 10th consecutive AFC East division title. The Patriots sewed up that crown on Sunday, when they improved to 10-5 on the season, with a chance for win No. 11 next weekend against the Jets.

And with that victory, it’s a good time to take a look at some of the records the Patriots have either set, added to, or tied.

(All information provided by Patriots media relations.)

–The Patriots extended their own NFL record with their 10th straight division title.

No other NFL team has ever won more than seven straight division titles.

MOST CONSECUTIVE DIVISION TITLES

New England Patriots, 10, 2009-18

Los Angeles Rams, 7, 1973-79

Pittsburgh Steelers, 6, 1974-79

Minnesota Vikings, 6, 1973-78

Dallas Cowboys, 6, 1966-71

Cleveland Browns, 6, 1950-55

New England Patriots, 5, 2003-07

Denver Broncos, 5, 2011-15

Indianapolis Colts, 5, 2003-07

Dallas Cowboys, 5, 1992-96

San Francisco 49ers, 5, 1986-90

Chicago Bears, 5, 1984-88

Oakland Raiders, 5, 1972-76

–The Patriots set a new record: most consecutive seasons making the playoffs.

The Patriots haven’t missed the postseason since 2008.

MOST CONSECUTIVE PLAYOFF SEASONS/NFL HISTORY

10 New England Patriots (2009-18)

9 Dallas Cowboys (1975-83)

9 Indianapolis Colts (2002-10)

8 Green Bay Packers (2009-16)

8 Pittsburgh Steelers (1972-79)

8 Los Angeles Rams (1973-80)

8 Dallas (1966-73)

8 San Francisco (1983-90)

7 Houston Oilers (1987-93)

7 San Francisco 49ers (1992-98)

–With a 10th win, the Patriots tied the 49ers for most consecutive seasons with double-digit victories.

Arguably the record that speaks the most to their longevity, the Patriots haven’t finished a season with fewer than 10 victories since 2002! That one warrants an exclamation point.

MOST CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH 10 OR MORE WINS

New England, 16, (2003-2018)

San Francisco, 16 (1983-1998)

Indianapolis, 9, (2002-10)

Dallas, 7 (1975-1981)

–Since NFL realignment in 2002, the Patriots have by far the most division crowns.

Nobody is particularly close.

MOST DIVISION TITLES SINCE 2002 REALIGNMENT

New England, 15

Green Bay, 9

Indianapolis, 9

Pittsburgh, 8

Seattle, 8

Philadelphia, 7

The Patriots also have the most postseason appearances since 2002 with 15. The Packers and Colts are tied for second with 12, while the Steelers and Seahawks are tied for fourth with 11 each.

–The Patriots won the AFC East for the 18th time since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIPS SINCE 1994

New England Patriots, 18

Pittsburgh Steelers, 13

Green Bay Packers, 12

Indianapolis Colts, 10

–Bill Belichick and Tom Brady extended their own records for consecutive division titles.

No other coach has ever come close to winning 10 straight division crowns.

NFL COACHES WITH THE MOST CONSECUTIVE DIVISION TITLES

Bill Belichick, New England, 10 (2009-2018)

Paul Brown, Cleveland, 6 (1950-1955)

Tom Landry, Dallas, 6 (1966-1971)

Bud Grant, Minnesota, 6 (1973-1978)

Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh, 6 (1974-1979)

Likewise, Tom Brady is the only quarterback to ever win 10 consecutive division titles. He also extended his own record for most division titles won by a quarterback.

NFL RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE DIVISION TITLES BY A STARTING QB

Tom Brady, Patriots, 10 (2009-2018)

Terry Bradshaw, Steelers, 6 (1974-1979)

Fran Tarkenton, Vikings, 6 (1973-1978) NFL RECORD FOR MOST DIVISION TITLES BY QB

Tom Brady, 16

Peyton Manning, 12

Joe Montana, 9

Brett Favre, 8

Terry Bradshaw, 7

John Elway, 7

Brady also holds the NFL record for most seasons by a QB with 10 or more victories with 16. Peyton Manning ranks second with 14.

Next week, the Patriots will host the Jets. On the line will be an opportunity to earn a first-round playoff bye for the ninth straight season and the 13th time since 2001. But that’s an accomplishment for another day. For now, there’s plenty to digest after the Patriots added to their historic run.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.