BOSTON (CBS) – A woman died early Saturday morning early Saturday after flames broke out a multi-family home in South Boston.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on East 8th Street.

Four people were home at the time. Three people were displaced and one woman died.

Flames were contained to the first floor. The fire caused about $200,000 in damage.

A cause has not been determined, but it is not believed to be suspicious.