BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins are receiving a major boost for their Saturday matinee at TD Garden.

Forward Patrice Bergeron returns to the lineup for the first time since he was injured in November.

Bergeron suffered a rib and sternoclavicular injury on November 16 against the Dallas Stars.

The 33-year-old Bergeron has scored nine goals with 17 assists for 26 points in 19 games this season as part of arguably the best line in hockey with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

It appears captain Zdeno Chara could be returning in the near future for the Bruins as well. He returned to practice earlier this week.

The Bruins host the Nashville Predators at 1 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden.