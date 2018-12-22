  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mashpee, Water Rescue

MASHPEE (CBS) — Two men were rescued from an overturned boat in the waters off Mashpee Saturday.

Around 2:20 p.m., a Mashpee Fire Department boat and two ambulances responded to Scionset Point Road. The boat was about 300 yards offshore in the Waquoit Bay.

MASHPEE BOAT RESCUE 2 Men Rescued From Overturned Boat Off Mashpee

Two men were rescued from an overturned boat in Mashpee Saturday (Photo Credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

According to the fire department, they were clearing the moorings for winter when strong winds tossed the operator of the boat into the water and flipped the boat. Both men were able to work their way from the water and onto the overturned boat by the time rescue crews arrived.

Waves were about one to two feet high and wind gusts were 17 to 25 miles per hour.

The fire department was able to rescue the men who were uninjured beyond having low body temperatures. They warmed up in the ambulance and were released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s