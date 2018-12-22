MASHPEE (CBS) — Two men were rescued from an overturned boat in the waters off Mashpee Saturday.

Around 2:20 p.m., a Mashpee Fire Department boat and two ambulances responded to Scionset Point Road. The boat was about 300 yards offshore in the Waquoit Bay.

According to the fire department, they were clearing the moorings for winter when strong winds tossed the operator of the boat into the water and flipped the boat. Both men were able to work their way from the water and onto the overturned boat by the time rescue crews arrived.

Waves were about one to two feet high and wind gusts were 17 to 25 miles per hour.

The fire department was able to rescue the men who were uninjured beyond having low body temperatures. They warmed up in the ambulance and were released.