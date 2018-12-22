  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots players continued to show their support for teammate Josh Gordon amid mental health and substance abuse issues that led to another suspension handed down by the NFL.

Tom Brady, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater were among the players who reacted to the news on Friday, all saying they wished Gordon the best.

Friday night, Brady posted a photo from a previous game of himself with Gordon in his Instagram story with the caption “Prayers up!!!”

Edelman Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Show Support On Social Media For Josh Gordon

(Facebook screenshot)

On Saturday, wide receiver Julian Edelman changed his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profile pictures to a photo of the back of Gordon’s jersey.

Edelman also shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “Feel better soon bubs.”

“There wasn’t much reaction,” Brady said about the news during his Friday press conference. “We all wish him the best. I think that’s kind of how we all feel. We want him to do what’s right for him.”

