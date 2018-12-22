  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The federal government partially shut down at midnight Saturday after lawmakers were unable to reach a budget agreement. So what does that mean in Massachusetts?

The John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Dorchester will be closed during the shutdown, as will the Bunker Hill monument.

The Charlestown navy yard visitor center will also be closed, but the National Parks Service says the U.S.S. Constitution remains open.

Hoping to keep an eye on Santa with the kids on Christmas Eve?

For the last 63 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has provided a Santa tracking service on Christmas Eve. That won’t change this year, despite the shutdown.

NORAD said military personnel who run the Santa tracking service are supported by 1,500 volunteers each year.

