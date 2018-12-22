CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Last minute shoppers filled the Cambridgeside shopping mall Saturday, a day that is known as “Super Saturday” for being one of the biggest holiday shopping days of the year.

“It’s been a great day, started off quiet this morning and I always tell people that’s the best time to shop, in the mornings, and we are definitely picking up and anticipating a busy couple of days,” said Melissa LaVita of Cambridgeside.

At least one shopper said he only had himself to blame. “I’m a procrastinator, I just do things always at the last minute,” Manuel Morse said.

Another shopper confirmed, “There is a line in every single store,” said Antwan Minard. “It feels like five months, but we’ve been here for like two hours.”

He also optimistically added, “I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

Laura Stransky may have had the best advice of the night, though: “There’s still a few days. You’ll make it, it’s ok. And being together is the most important part anyway so it doesn’t matter if you don’t find the final perfect thing.”

The mall doesn’t close until 11 p.m. Saturday and it will be open at 9 a.m Sunday morning.