CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s state fire marshal is reminding people to stay safe, saying December is the peak time of year for home candle fires.

People also need to be aware of dry Christmas trees and overloaded electrical circuits.

Fire Marshal Paul Parisi says people shouldn’t put candles next to a drafty area or vent, where a fire could ignite and spread quickly. They also shouldn’t be burned for more than a couple hours at a time before cooling.

Parisi said people also shouldn’t burn a candle if there’s less than a half inch of wax at the bottom, so the glass doesn’t get too hot and crack or shatter.

The top three days for home candle fires are Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

