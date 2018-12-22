December 22, 2018

The holidays are here and today on Centro, we give you a dose of happiness, getting you enjoy great music from Latin music singer Domenic Marte. With his many music hits, Domenic has toured places like Australia, Hawaii, Argentina and many other countries all over the world. Domenic is a local artist we have featured here on Centro since the very beginning of his music career! On this special holiday edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Domenic Marte. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

A DOSE OF HAPPINESS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

DOMENIC MARTE

(646) 387-5031

DomenicMarte.com

DBRBookings@aol.com

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.