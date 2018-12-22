  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:CBS Boston, Centro, Christmas, Domenic Marte, Holidays, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

December 22, 2018
The holidays are here and today on Centro, we give you a dose of happiness, getting you enjoy great music from Latin music singer Domenic Marte. With his many music hits, Domenic has toured places like Australia, Hawaii, Argentina and many other countries all over the world. Domenic is a local artist we have featured here on Centro since the very beginning of his music career! On this special holiday edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Domenic Marte. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
A DOSE OF HAPPINESS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
DOMENIC MARTE
(646) 387-5031
DomenicMarte.com
DBRBookings@aol.com

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s