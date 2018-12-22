BRAINTREE (CBS) — A 21-year-old Emerson student from Quincy is giving new life to others after he was hit and killed by a car last week. Lucas Flint was an organ donor.

Police said Flint was found on Washington Street in Braintree around 1 a.m. Saturday with serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital while police investigated. Flint passed away on Thursday.

“He was a wonderful person. He was just a good kid,” said Susan Flint, Lucas’ mother.

Five of his organs were donated. “That means the world to me because you know a part of him is still out there,” said Susan. “And hopefully, one day I will get to meet each one of them.”

The 25-year-old driver involved was charged with DUI earlier in the week. Braintree Police said they tracked down Darrell Young, of Quincy, after the crash because he did not stay at the scene.

Young could now face additional charges.

Susan said Lucas was less than a mile from home when he was hit as he walked from the T station after work. “So close to almost home,” she said.

“Am I angry? You can’t even imagine. I’m not expelling my energy that way right now because I have the rest of my life to do that.”

Lucas had also just been accepted into Emerson’s prestigious Los Angeles program, but he had not received word yet. “The letters weren’t in the mail yet so I should be getting that,” said Susan. “He would have done big things. I know. He just focused and any goal he made he hit.”