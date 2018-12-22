  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emerson College, Jim Smith, Local TV, Pedestrian Hit

BRAINTREE (CBS) — A 21-year-old Emerson student from Quincy is giving new life to others after he was hit and killed by a car last week. Lucas Flint was an organ donor.

lucasflintandmom Organs Of Emerson College Student Killed In Hit And Run Donated

Susan and Lucas Flint (Courtesy Photo)

Police said Flint was found on Washington Street in Braintree around 1 a.m. Saturday with serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital while police investigated. Flint passed away on Thursday.

“He was a wonderful person. He was just a good kid,” said Susan Flint, Lucas’ mother.

Five of his organs were donated. “That means the world to me because you know a part of him is still out there,” said Susan. “And hopefully, one day I will get to meet each one of them.”

susanflint Organs Of Emerson College Student Killed In Hit And Run Donated

Susan Flint (WBZ-TV)

The 25-year-old driver involved was charged with DUI earlier in the week. Braintree Police said they tracked down Darrell Young, of Quincy, after the crash because he did not stay at the scene.

Young could now face additional charges.

Susan said Lucas was less than a mile from home when he was hit as he walked from the T station after work. “So close to almost home,” she said.

“Am I angry? You can’t even imagine. I’m not expelling my energy that way right now because I have the rest of my life to do that.”

Lucas had also just been accepted into Emerson’s prestigious Los Angeles program, but he had not received word yet. “The letters weren’t in the mail yet so I should be getting that,” said Susan. “He would have done big things. I know. He just focused and any goal he made he hit.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s