BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston family that lost a young man to murder now spends every holiday season converting their grief into gifts.

Twenty-four-year-old Rashad Lesley-Barnes was murdered while heading to work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2012.

For the past four years, his family has held a holiday toy drive in his name. The motto for the event is “turning sorrow and pain into peace and positivity.”

The toys go specifically to children who have lost loved ones to homicide. Lesley-Barnes’ family said this is how he would have wanted to give back.

“He never had any children, so these are Rashad’s children that he is giving back to. You know try to bring some joy and peace for the children who are left behind due to the homicide action in the city of Boston,” said his mom.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was also able to attend the event. “It’s more than just toys, it’s love, it’s caring, it’s all that stuff, that’s what really matters here,” he said.

Lesley-Barnes’ killer is serving a life sentence in prison.