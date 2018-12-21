WAREHAM (CBS) – Another recreational marijuana shop is set to open in Massaschusetts on Friday.

This will be the fourth recreational pot shop to open in Massachusetts. Verilife will open its doors at this historic sea captain’s house in Wareham.

Verilife first opened as a medical marijuana facility earlier this year and they’ve been operating without any issues. But with recreational marijuana sales starting Friday, large crowds are expected.

That’s why town officials have put a strict plan in place for parking. Customers have to park at the Water Wizz water park lot on Route 28 and take a free shuttle bus to the pot shop. The parking lot opens at 8 a.m. and the store opens at 10 a.m.

“We’re in a tight spot narrow streets a village setting so it was paramount in the thinking of town officials to try to manage this well,” Wareham selectman Peter Teitelbaum said.

Customers buying marijuana for recreational use are not allowed to walk up to the shop or even be dropped off. You will need a ticket to get in the door and you can only get that ticket from the Water Wizz shuttle bus stop.

“There’s going to be shuttle service to and from that location to this location you will not be allowed to get into the venue without going through Water Wizz,” John Gerard of Wareham Police said.

Another marijuana shop is expected to open in Easthampton on Saturday.