CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A New Hampshire State Police trooper clocked two drivers from Boston going more than 100 mph in separate incidents on Interstate 93 Thursday.

The trooper observed both incidents in the same section of the highway in the town of Holderness. Police first pulled over 23-year-old Michael Leach at about 10:30 a.m. His speed was measured at 107 mph in the 70 mph zone.

Leach is charged with reckless driving and is set to appear in Plymouth Circuit Court on Feb. 15.

The trooper made a second arrest at 1:15 p.m. after clocking a driver at 111 mph. Xintong Zhang, 20, is due to appear in court on the same day as Leach.

Police are asking all drivers to slow down this holiday season.