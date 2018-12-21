WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A New Hampshire State Police trooper clocked two drivers from Boston going more than 100 mph in separate incidents on Interstate 93 Thursday.

boston nh speeding NH Police Clock 2 Boston Drivers Going 100+ MPH In Separate Incidents

Michael Leach and Xintong Zhang. (Photos by New Hampshire State Police)

The trooper observed both incidents in the same section of the highway in the town of Holderness. Police first pulled over 23-year-old Michael Leach at about 10:30 a.m. His speed was measured at 107 mph in the 70 mph zone.

Leach is charged with reckless driving and is set to appear in Plymouth Circuit Court on Feb. 15.

The trooper made a second arrest at 1:15 p.m. after clocking a driver at 111 mph. Xintong Zhang, 20, is due to appear in court on the same day as Leach.

Police are asking all drivers to slow down this holiday season.

