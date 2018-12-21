WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
Filed Under:Local TV, Rockport, scuba diver dies

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — A man has died after being pulled unresponsive from the water while diving near a beach in Rockport.

Authorities say 53-year-old Andrzej Holowenczak of Wilmington was scuba diving with three other people Thursday morning when he came under distress. The others in the group pulled him to shore and called 911.

Paramedics administered CPR and Holowenczak was taken by ambulance to a Gloucester hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no foul play is suspected but investigators planned to conduct an autopsy and inspect the diving equipment.

