BOSTON (CBS) — The final injury report of the week has been released, and there’s good news on the Patriots front.

Both Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) and Cordarrelle Patterson (illness) were removed from the report on Friday, meaning both will play on Sunday.

For the Patriots, only special teamer Brandon King is on the report, listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The Patriots will, of course, be playing without Josh Gordon, who left the team this week while facing another indefinite suspension from the league.

In separate roster news, the Patriots announced that they’ve signed defensive lineman Ufomba Kamalu off their practice squad.

For the Bills, cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion) is out, running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) is questionable, and running back LeSean McCoy was a full participant in both Thursday’s and Friday’s practice sessions, putting him on track to play in Foxboro.

The complete injury reports are below.

PATRIOTS

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

LB Brandon King

BILLS

OUT

CB Ryan Lewis

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

RB Chris Ivory