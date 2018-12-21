WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
Bill Belichick, Josh Gordon, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media on Friday, and he opened his press conference by addressing the Josh Gordon news from Thursday.

“Just, on yesterday’s news, I spoke with Josh yesterday morning, as I have several times since he’s been here. And, you know, it’s obviously an unfortunate situation, and personally I wish him the very best, as we all do on this team,” Belichick said.

Gordon, 27, was added to the commissioner’s exempt list on Thursday for once again violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. The receiver had been suspended four times previously.

Belichick didn’t want to go into great detail, referencing statements made by Gordon, the Patriots organization, and the NFL. But he did state that he’s rooting for Gordon to recover.

“I’ve spoken to him at length over the last three months, and so I don’t really have anything at this point to add to that. It’s a private matter,” Belichick said. “I hope that he’s able to deal with it successfully.”

