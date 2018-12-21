Trend Alert: What's Heating Up Boston's Food Scene This MonthWant the inside word on Boston's most happening local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question.

Where To Celebrate National Cupcake Day In BostonIntricate decorations. Unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Or just the classics.

What Will $2,100 Rent You In Boston Right Now?Curious just how far your rental dollar goes in Boston? We've rounded up some recent listings to give you an idea.

Phantom Gourmet: Sour Cream And Onion Potato ChipsPhantom recently purchased four bags of sour cream and onion flavored potato chips at a local supermarket.

4 Great Holiday Events In Boston This Weekend From riding around town in a trolley to view holiday lights to a photo with a sensory-friendly Santa, there are plenty of holiday events this weekend.

Can't Miss Music Events In Boston This WeekFrom a holiday orchestra concert to a blues performance at a winery, here are some local shows worth checking out.