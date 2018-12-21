WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
CONCORD (CBS) – A massive gingerbread house is on display at Concord Library, crafted by the skilled hands of a surgeon.

Dr. Andrea Resciniti at Emerson Hospital has been making gingerbread houses from scratch for the past 30 years.

concord library gingerbread house Surgeons Gingerbread House Weighing 120 Pounds On Display At Concord Library

Dr. Resciniti’s gingerbread house. (Photo credit: Emerson Hospital)

She went to work on her latest colorful and sweet creation containing 25 kinds of candy in the early fall. The hospital says it weighs 120 pounds and took four people to move it from her home to the library.

“It is a true labor of love and the details of the house are something that takes a surgeons’ hands to create,” the hospital says.

Dr. Resciniti says she makes the houses to give back to the community and spread holiday spirit.

The house will be on display through the end of the year at Concord Public Library in Massachusetts.

