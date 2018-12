CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Concord, New Hampshire are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.

The Concord Police Department said it responded to 12 Rex Drive on Friday at about 9:35 a.m. for a report of an unconscious child. The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the child’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.