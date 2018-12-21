BOSTON (CBS) – Part of Boylston Street is shut down in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood after intense winds knocked pieces of a building’s facade onto the street below.

At least two pieces of the facade of 1325 Boylston Street fell Friday afternoon. The first piece fell at about 1:30 p.m. and damaged a car parked below. The second piece fell at about 5 p.m. after the area was shut down.

No injuries have been reported.

Samuels & Associates, the company that owns the building, says they are working with structural engineers to make sure the facade is secure. “We apologize to the broader community for the disruption and concern this has caused,” the company said.

It is unclear how long the street and sidewalks will be closed. Boston Police say a crane cannot be brought in to fix the facade due to the high winds and rain.