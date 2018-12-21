WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    8:00 PMA Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Boylston Street

BOSTON (CBS) – Part of Boylston Street is shut down in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood after intense winds knocked pieces of a building’s facade onto the street below.

At least two pieces of the facade of 1325 Boylston Street fell Friday afternoon. The first piece fell at about 1:30 p.m. and damaged a car parked below. The second piece fell at about 5 p.m. after the area was shut down.

No injuries have been reported.

Samuels & Associates, the company that owns the building, says they are working with structural engineers to make sure the facade is secure. “We apologize to the broader community for the disruption and concern this has caused,” the company said.

It is unclear how long the street and sidewalks will be closed. Boston Police say a crane cannot be brought in to fix the facade due to the high winds and rain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s