BOSTON (CBS) — Wegmans has voluntarily recalled their fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower because it may be contaminated with E. Coli.

According to the F.D.A., the products being recalled were sold from the produce department between Dec. 7 and Dec. 18. They were sold at 98 different Wegmans stores in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

cauliflowerrice Wegmans Recalls Cauliflower Rice, Stir Fry Mix With Cauliflower Over E. Coli Concern

Recalled cauliflower rice products from Wegmans (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

No illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased a recalled product should return it to a Wegmans service desk and they will receive a full refund.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.

