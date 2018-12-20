BOSTON (CBS) — Wegmans has voluntarily recalled their fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower because it may be contaminated with E. Coli.

According to the F.D.A., the products being recalled were sold from the produce department between Dec. 7 and Dec. 18. They were sold at 98 different Wegmans stores in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased a recalled product should return it to a Wegmans service desk and they will receive a full refund.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.