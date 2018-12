BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates, the man whose fight inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, will be portrayed in a new movie.

The Boston Globe reports Netflix is developing the film. Frates has been battling ALS since 2012.

Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother, said the movie has been a “long time coming.”

This one's been a long time coming… "The script for the upcoming film will be written by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage and is based on the 2017 book,… https://t.co/rwKeEWkUXc — Nancy Frates (@momfrates) December 19, 2018

His promotion of the Ice Bucket Challenge sparked an online video craze that raised more than $200 million for ALS research.

Casey Affleck has signed on to produce the movie.