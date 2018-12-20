BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a year of Top 10s and record breakers in New England, and not just our sports teams. The weather has been all over the place since day one.

The first week of January was the coldest on record and a major snowstorm managed to set the all-time flood mark for Boston right in the middle of it…even topping the Blizzard of ’78!

STATS:

Record tying -2 degrees in Boston on Jan 7

Coldest first week of January on record for most of New England

Turn the page to February, which has been trading places with March lately. It was the warmest on record and set an all-time state record by hitting 80 degrees on the 21st!

A huge ski week felt more like summer vacation instead.

STATS:

February averaged 6.4 degrees above average

This year tied for the warmest February on record with 1925, averaging 38.1 degrees

Bring on the March of the nor’easters, literally. Nearly four feet of snow piled up across central Massachusetts and more coastal flooding records were set.

STATS:

Most snowfall in a single March day on record March 13: 14.5”

Fourth snowiest March on record and snowiest since 1993

April was generally just miserable, but we managed one record – the wettest Boston Marathon ever run.

I was there, and can vouch.

June was nice. So there’s that.

Then in came summer with relentless heat and humidity. May, July, August, and September were all Top 10 warmest months as we crushed the record for most time sweating out dew points over 70 degrees.

STATS:

10th warmest July on record & THE warmest August on record

Most hours over 70 degree dew point for summer on record (about 50 years)

7th most 90 degree days on record (23)

All that tropical air helped fuel an unusual number of twisters – even seeing the most confirmed tornadoes on record in Connecticut with nine touching down.

STATS:

Seven tornado touchdowns in Massachusetts this year (4th most on record)

Four tornadoes in October, most ever on record

It got colder in fall but the rain kept on falling. It was the wettest fall season on record for some towns and it was capped off by a drenching wettest November on record to boot.

STATS:

Wettest November on record at Blue Hill (10.34”)

Third wettest November on record in Boston (9.26”)

Fourth wettest fall on record in Boston (18.16”)

Wettest fall ever recorded Blue Hill (25.43”)

The only time it dried out was to usher in a frigid arctic blast – delivering the coldest Thanksgiving ever recorded in southern New England.

STATS:

Thanksgiving Day High Temp: 24

Low Temp: 14

Kind of makes you wonder – what will this winter bring?

