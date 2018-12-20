IRVINE, Calif. (CBS) – Navien condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers are being recalled because they could potentially produce poisonous levels of carbon monoxide.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a kit that converts the water heaters and boilers from natural gas to propane can result in excessive amounts of carbon monoxide.

The recall involves about 3,400 units sold at retailers nationwide from August through October 2018. Water heaters sold for up to $1,700 and combination boilers were $3,800. The recalled model numbers are NPE-180A, NPE-180S and NCB-180E that have been or will be converted from using natural gas to propane gas.

Anyone who has a recalled water heater or boiler should stop using it and contact Navien for a free replacement conversion kit. Those who continue to have them while waiting for a repair should make sure they have a working carbon monoxide alarm near sleeping areas, the CPSC says.

No incidents or injuries have been reported yet in connection with the recall.

Click here for more information.