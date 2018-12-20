WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been indicted on negligent homicide charges in connection to a crash that killed his wife and her 14-year-old daughter.

Police say 29-year-old Aaron Lafontaine, of Manchester, was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the July crash on Route 101 in Exeter.

The Jetta rolled several times of Route 101 in Exeter Wednesday night. (WBZ-TV)

Lafontaine lost control of the car, and it veered off the road and rolled over multiple times.

Police say 39-year-old Rebecca Lafontaine died at the scene, and her daughter, Julissa Clem, died at a nearby hospital.

Julissa Clem and her mother Rebecca Lafontaine. (Family photo – GoFundMe)

Aaron Lafontaine was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

