WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emilio Matarazzo, Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo, Everett, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A man accused of murdering his estranged wife in Everett is due in court on Thursday.

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo was the mayor’s second cousin and was well known in the community.

ersilia Arraignment Set For Man Charged With Murdering Estranged Wife In Everett

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo. (Photo credit: KatyRogersArt.com)

Emilio Matarazzo, her estranged husband, is expected to face a judge at his arraignment in Malden District Court a day after the alleged murder.

Grief stricken friends and family members could be seen hugging and crying at the scene of the murder, devastated over Ersilia’s death.

Police say they found the 50-year-old woman inside a car in her parents’ driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers swarmed a nearby house looking for a suspect.

e2 Arraignment Set For Man Charged With Murdering Estranged Wife In Everett

Emilio Matarazzo. (Photo via Facebook)

But the hunt ended when Emilio Matarazzo, her 55-year-old husband, turned himself in.

Court records show the couple filed for divorce last month and had been living apart.

Ersilia and Emilio have three adult children together.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s