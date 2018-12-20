BOSTON (CBS) – A man accused of murdering his estranged wife in Everett is due in court on Thursday.

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo was the mayor’s second cousin and was well known in the community.

Emilio Matarazzo, her estranged husband, is expected to face a judge at his arraignment in Malden District Court a day after the alleged murder.

Grief stricken friends and family members could be seen hugging and crying at the scene of the murder, devastated over Ersilia’s death.

Police say they found the 50-year-old woman inside a car in her parents’ driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers swarmed a nearby house looking for a suspect.

But the hunt ended when Emilio Matarazzo, her 55-year-old husband, turned himself in.

Court records show the couple filed for divorce last month and had been living apart.

Ersilia and Emilio have three adult children together.