WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS, Eliza Dushku

(CBS News) – Eliza Dushku wants to set the record straight. The actress says her settlement with CBS has nothing to do with her inability to “take a joke” and everything to do with harassment. The Watertown native, who received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS earlier this year, penned an Op-Ed in The Boston Globe on Wednesday detailing alleged harassment from Michael Weatherly, the lead actor on “Bull.”

The settlement and alleged harassment were reported by the New York Times last week. In the article, Weatherly defended his comments to Dushku, apologizing, though characterizing the comments as jokes.

“I do not want to hear that I have a ‘humor deficit’ or can’t take a joke,” Dushku wrote. “I did not over-react. I took a job and, because I did not want to be harassed, I was fired.”

Read more from CBS News…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s