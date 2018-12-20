(CBS News) – Eliza Dushku wants to set the record straight. The actress says her settlement with CBS has nothing to do with her inability to “take a joke” and everything to do with harassment. The Watertown native, who received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS earlier this year, penned an Op-Ed in The Boston Globe on Wednesday detailing alleged harassment from Michael Weatherly, the lead actor on “Bull.”

The settlement and alleged harassment were reported by the New York Times last week. In the article, Weatherly defended his comments to Dushku, apologizing, though characterizing the comments as jokes.

“I do not want to hear that I have a ‘humor deficit’ or can’t take a joke,” Dushku wrote. “I did not over-react. I took a job and, because I did not want to be harassed, I was fired.”

Read more from CBS News…