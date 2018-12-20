WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Of the 45 million Americans who wear contact lenses, many still wearing their contact lenses to bed, despite the warnings. It is a habit that could be dangerous.

In a commentary published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine, emergency room doctors are warning that sleeping, even just napping, without taking your contact lenses out could lead to serious eye infections and vision loss.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control recently reported several cases in which people developed keratitis, inflammation of the cornea, from bacteria, viruses, amoeba, and fungi after sleeping in their lenses. Some patients needed months of treatment and some even needed corneal transplants.

If you use contact lenses, make sure you wash your hands before handling them, remove them before bed, showering or swimming, disinfect them daily, and replace them every few months.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s