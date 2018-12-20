BOSTON (CBS) — Of the 45 million Americans who wear contact lenses, many still wearing their contact lenses to bed, despite the warnings. It is a habit that could be dangerous.

In a commentary published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine, emergency room doctors are warning that sleeping, even just napping, without taking your contact lenses out could lead to serious eye infections and vision loss.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control recently reported several cases in which people developed keratitis, inflammation of the cornea, from bacteria, viruses, amoeba, and fungi after sleeping in their lenses. Some patients needed months of treatment and some even needed corneal transplants.

If you use contact lenses, make sure you wash your hands before handling them, remove them before bed, showering or swimming, disinfect them daily, and replace them every few months.