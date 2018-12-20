BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston School Committee voted Wednesday to close two West Roxbury schools at the end of the school year. The West Roxbury Academy and the Urban Science Academy, both housed in the West Roxbury Education Complex, will close, a five to one vote decided.

Interim Superintendent Laura Perille said in a statement, “The deterioration of the infrastructure of the West Roxbury Education Complex necessitated the difficult decision to close West Roxbury Academy and Urban Science Academy. The Boston Public Schools will remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that current students within these schools are supported throughout this transition.”

The specifics of a transition plan for the 680 students who attend the two high schools have not been announced.