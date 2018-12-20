BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College head basketball coach Jim Christian was in a giving mood on Thursday.

After the Eagles hit the practice floor in Chestnut Hill, Christian gave out Christmas gift bags to everyone on the team. That is, everyone but freshman guard Chris Herren Jr.

Christian had a much bigger surprise for his talented walk-on: A scholarship. The feel-good moment was captured by the BC Athletic department (watch it unfold in the video above), and all of Herren Jr.’s teammates mobbing him after he finally realized what the piece of paper he had just been handed actually meant.

“I was happy to award Chris a scholarship because he has proven to be a high-caliber young man who fits the culture of our program to a tee,” Christian said on Thursday. “It has as much the do with way he carries himself off the court as the way he has played on the court. I am so proud of him.”

Herren Jr. has been one of the biggest surprises for the 8-2 Eagles, earned a spot in their starting lineup the last two games. He’s fresh off of scoring a season-high 22 points in BC’s 77-67 win over Fairfield on Sunday, and is is averaging five points and 1.1 rebounds on the season.

A Portsmouth, R.I. native, Herren Jr. is the son of former BC/Fresno State standout and Boston Celtics guard Chris Herren.