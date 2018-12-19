BOSTON (CBS) – The Salvation Army is issuing an urgent plea as they look for more donations during the holiday season.

They say their red kettle donations are down nearly 20 percent from the same time last year.

The Salvation Army relies on the donations to help Massachusetts residents throughout the year.

They’ve set a $3.5 million donation goal and are still hoping to meet it.

“Every day at Corp offices in all parts of the Commonwealth we are reminded that many individuals and families are struggling just for the basic necessities,” said Major Gregory Hartshorn, general secretary of The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “With just a week to go in the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign, we desperately need the public’s help so we can meet the anticipated need for 2019.”

For more on how you can donate, visit salvationarmyusa.org