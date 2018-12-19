BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a whole lot of chatter about Rob Gronkowski leaving the spotlight of the NFL for the wrestling ring.

One WWE superstar thinks Gronk would fit right in. West Newbury native John Cena believes that Gronkowski would have a great second career in the WWE.

“I think he’d be a great WWE Superstar. I really do,” Cena told ESPN while promoting his new movie, Bumblebee. “I think he’s got this unbelievable energy and infectious electricity about him.”

Gronk has already appeared at a handful of WWE events, and from his personality to that hulking build, he seems like a perfect fit for the world of wrestling.

“If he wants to take off the pads and step in the arena, I think he’ll feel right at home,” Cena said.

While Cena, a Hall of Fame athlete at Springfield College, says he doesn’t have a “home team” in the NFL, he did not hide his respect and admiration for the New England Patriots.

“I love the long-lens aspect of success over the long term,” he said. “Time under tension. When you’re good, you can have a good season and be forgotten. When you’re good over a long period of time, that’s amazing. And when you’re good under a long period of time when the circumstances and the element is not supposed to allow that to happen, that’s super impressive.”