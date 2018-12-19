BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are in a funk.

They’ve dropped two straight, failing to put together a complete game in their visits to Miami and Pittsburgh. To make matters worse, Tom Brady is not playing like Tom Brady, committing mental errors in both defeats.

Brady is not alone, as the Patriots were flagged for 14 penalties in their 17-10 loss to the Steelers. Their two-game skid had dropped them to 9-5 on the season and into third place in the AFC.

The Patriots can still climb back into the No. 2 seed if they win their final two games (both at home against the Bills and Jets) and the Texans drop one of their final two games (at Philadelphia and home against Jacksonville). But their 3-5 road record does little to inspire hope that the Patriots will be able to win away from Gillette Stadium when the playoffs arrive.

WBZ-TV sports producer Scott Sullivan and Steve Burton chatted about New England’s recent struggles and whether they can win on the road this postseason in the latest edition of “A Slice Of Sully,” and while they believe the Pats will get back to that No. 2 seed, they’re split on the team’s chances of winning in a hostile setting.

“I think they can, but it depends a lot on the opponent. If they face a good team at their own stadium, I think the Patriots are in trouble,” said Sully. “It just doesn’t seem like they have it, and consistency has been the big thing.”

“They haven’t put it all together yet, which is why I think there is still hope for this football team,” responded Burton. “There will come a time when they can put the entire package together.”

Sully and Burton also touched on New England’s two Pro Bowlers: Brady and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“Gilmore deserves it; he’s gone against some of the best receivers in the game and he’s done a very good job. He’s a very good corner and lived up to the contract this year,” said Sully.

Sully isn’t sold on Brady’s selection though, saying Ben Roethlisberger or Deshaun Watson should have gotten the nod.

“I guess you give Brady the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “But you think about last year, he was the MVP and just phenomenal. This year he hasn’t been lights out. He’s been OK.”

