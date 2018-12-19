EVERETT (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Everett Wednesday morning.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said they responded to Central Avenue for a report of a fatal shooting.

Everett police confirmed that they received a call about a woman shot in the head at 8:42 a.m.

A source tells the I-Team the suspect is the soon-to-be ex-husband of the victim. He turned himself in to Everett police.

Everett High School, George Keverian School and Parlin Junior High School all went into lockdown as a result of the shooting, police said.

Grieving family members made their way to the scene throughout the morning. A witness told WBZ-TV she heard gunshots and then a woman scream.

Middlesex DA confirms a woman was shot and killed this morning on Central Ave in Everett. Her name has not been released. @wbz pic.twitter.com/itxf3dHndO — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) December 19, 2018

No other information was immediately available.