EVERETT (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Everett Wednesday morning.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said they responded to Central Avenue for a report of a fatal shooting.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Everett (WBZ-TV)

Everett police confirmed that they received a call about a woman shot in the head at 8:42 a.m.

A source tells the I-Team the suspect is the soon-to-be ex-husband of the victim. He turned himself in to Everett police.

Everett High School, George Keverian School and Parlin Junior High School all went into lockdown as a result of the shooting, police said.

Grieving family members made their way to the scene throughout the morning. A witness told WBZ-TV she heard gunshots and then a woman scream.

No other information was immediately available.

