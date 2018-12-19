EVERETT (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Everett Wednesday morning.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said they responded to Central Avenue for a report of a fatal shooting.
Everett police confirmed that they received a call about a woman shot in the head at 8:42 a.m.
A source tells the I-Team the suspect is the soon-to-be ex-husband of the victim. He turned himself in to Everett police.
Everett High School, George Keverian School and Parlin Junior High School all went into lockdown as a result of the shooting, police said.
Grieving family members made their way to the scene throughout the morning. A witness told WBZ-TV she heard gunshots and then a woman scream.
No other information was immediately available.