BOSTON (CBS) – A baby due on Christmas day made an early appearance outside a Boston Hospital, and an EMT on the job for less than a year made sure it was a healthy delivery. Mother and baby are doing just fine, and Wednesday, WBZ was there for a very happy reunion.

Allison Gorski has been a Brewster Ambulance EMT for just 9 months and had never delivered a baby before. On Wednesday, she stopped in to see Ping Ping Chen and baby Luca at Tufts Medical Center.

They first met on Monday outside the Tufts ambulance bay. “A car pulled up and a man came running and yelled help,” Allison remembers.

That’s because Luca couldn’t wait to be born. “Supposed to be on Christmas, but he came early,” Ping Ping says.

Ping Ping had been heading to Beth Israel Hospital from Weymouth, but realized she’d never make it. “On the highway, I felt the head coming out,” she says.

Tufts was closer, so that’s where they went. “I ran toward the car and my partner went to get the wheelchair,” Allison says.

But it was all happening so quickly. “I’m coming out with a wheelchair and she’s basically already giving birth,” says EMT Greg Kennedy, Allison’s partner.

In less than a minute: “I just helped guide the baby out and make sure it came out correctly,” says Allison.

“I saw Allison and she caught the baby for me,” Ping Ping says.

The umbilical cord was wrapped around Luca’s neck, so Allison removed that and got mom and baby into the hospital. “It’s crazy. I thought it only happened in the movies, but it happened to me,” says Ping Ping.

It was a happy reunion with all smiles. “It was wild. I’m just happy that it turned out positive,” says Allison.

“I’m happy to see her. I can say thank you,” adds Ping Ping.

This is the Chen family’s third child, but it’s Allison’s first delivery.