HAVERHILL (CBS) – A Commuter Rail conductor got to work early on Wednesday to make sure his passengers were in the holiday spirit.

The conductor on the Lowell Line strung Christmas lights and other decorations inside the train before it departed.

ToddDouglass Commuter Rail Conductor Strings Christmas Decorations To Get Riders In Holiday Spirit

A Commuter Rail train decorated for Christmas. (Image Credit: Todd Douglass)

“Commuter Rail has so many dedicated conductors who go above and beyond their primary passenger safety duties, as evidenced by this Keolis employee who on his own time added Christmas spirit to this train before it departed Lowell this morning at 5:35,” Keolis director of public affairs Tory Mazzola said.

Passengers will be able to enjoy the Christmas decorations as it runs throughout the day.

