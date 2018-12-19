  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Breana Pitts
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a cruise down memory lane at Versus in Downtown Crossing.

“We have vintage arcade games throughout the bar. It’s a barcade,” director of operations, Jamie Pollock, told WBZ-TV.

barcade2 Restaurants Finding Fun Ways To Get Customers Out Of Their Seats

From Frogger to Ms. Pac-Man and SkeeBall to pinball, you are sure to find your childhood favorite. And if the vintage games aren’t your speed, you can grab a controller for an Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PlayStation 4 while sitting at the bar.

barcade3 Restaurants Finding Fun Ways To Get Customers Out Of Their Seats

“It’s a good place for adults to act like kids,” said Pollock. And apparently a great place for holiday parties too.

“It’s really important to get people out of the office and to engage in a different way than we normally do,” said Jen Nussinow of Touchplan. The Boston start-up is celebrating the season with snacks, drinks, and some friendly competition. “I’m really excited to get out of our day-to-day, have a little bit of fun.”

barcade Restaurants Finding Fun Ways To Get Customers Out Of Their Seats

And it’s not just arcades getting customers out of their seats. There’s flower arranging, axe throwing, and drone building to name a few new hangout ideas.

“It’s nice to see a place that’s catering to a market doesn’t want to just eat and drink all the time,” explained Nussinow.

Kids are also allowed at Versus, but it becomes an adult-only destination after 8 p.m.

Breana Pitts

