BOSTON (CBS) – Quarterback Tom Brady and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are the only Patriots to be selected to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Tom Brady earned his tenth straight Pro Bowl and 14th overall. Brady is fifth in the NFL in passing and has thrown 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season.

Brady joins Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen as the only NFL players with 14 Pro Bowl berths.

It is the second Pro Bowl for Gilmore, who was also selected in 2016 with the Buffalo Bills. Gilmore has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 41 tackles this season.

The 2019 NFL Pro Bowl is on Sunday Jan. 27, 2019, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

View full Pro Bowl rosters here.