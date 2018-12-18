WAREHAM (CBS) — It was a windy night for much of Massachusetts. Residents in multiple towns woke up Tuesday morning to downed trees and power lines.

A car in Wareham was significantly damaged when a tree fell on it, shattering the windshield.

“The tree must have snapped right in half from a wind gust and just took the car out then landed on our house,” said Seth Miranda. He added the noise was so loud that it woke up and “scared” his entire family.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Stoughton High School was temporarily without power “because a utility pole came down across the access road,” Stoughton Public Schools wrote on Facebook. It has since been restored.

In Hopkinton, power to the high school, middle school, and Hopkins elementary school was knocked out when strong winds brought trees down onto wires on Ash Street. The town was forced to cancel school.