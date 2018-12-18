  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Shields, Local TV, Wareham, Wind Damage

WAREHAM (CBS) — It was a windy night for much of Massachusetts. Residents in multiple towns woke up Tuesday morning to downed trees and power lines.

A car in Wareham was significantly damaged when a tree fell on it, shattering the windshield.

warehamtreeoncar Strong Winds Leave Trail Of Downed Trees, Power Lines In Several Mass. Towns

A tree landed on a car in Wareham Tuesday morning (Photo Credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

“The tree must have snapped right in half from a wind gust and just took the car out then landed on our house,” said Seth Miranda. He added the noise was so loud that it woke up and “scared” his entire family.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Stoughton High School was temporarily without power “because a utility pole came down across the access road,” Stoughton Public Schools wrote on Facebook. It has since been restored.

In Hopkinton, power to the high school, middle school, and Hopkins elementary school was knocked out when strong winds brought trees down onto wires on Ash Street. The town was forced to cancel school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s