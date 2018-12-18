  • WBZ TVOn Air

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a teen to prison for his role in a crash in New Hampshire that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer.

Michael Ricci was ordered to immediately begin serving his seven to 14-year prison sentence after the hearing Monday afternoon.

The 19-year old previously pleaded guilty to charges of negligent homicide, assault and reckless conduct in connection to the crash that killed 55-year-old Louis Remigio.

Somerville Police Officer Louis Remigio. (Family photo)

Prosecutors say Ricci, of Burlington, Massachusetts, was racing his car in North Hampton in October 2017 when he tried to make a U-turn through a closed crossover and collided with Remigio’s motorcycle.

Remigio, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died at a hospital the next day.

Ricci apologized to Remigio’s family Monday, saying that he accepts responsibility for his “error in judgment.”

