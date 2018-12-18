  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Anaridis Rodriguez
Filed Under:Anaridis Rodriguez, John Pappas, Sean Ellis

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a moment 25 years in the making. After a brief motion ruling a null process and an elevator ride down to the Suffolk County Probation Department; a Suffolk Superior Court judge ended the prosecution of Sean Ellis and he was set free. “It’s everything I expected and more. I’m fortunate to be able to see my mom,” said Ellis outside courtroom 906.

The 44-year-old served more than 22 years in prison for the killing of Boston Police Detective John Mulligan. But his murder conviction was overturned in 2015 after the state’s highest court found corrupt detectives handled the homicide investigation.

Then Monday, the Commonwealth announced it would drop the case against Ellis; ten months ahead of what would’ve been the start of his fourth trial.

ellis 1 Judge Ends Prosecution Against Sean Ellis For Killing Of Boston Police Detective

Sean Ellis and his mother outside court (WBZ-TV)

“I’ve determined that the evidence we could reasonably expect to introduce is no longer sufficient to achieve a conviction,” said Suffolk County Acting District Attorney John Pappas.

For his family, who has long maintained Ellis’ innocence, Tuesday marked the start of a new life.

“Every single day I said ‘Lord, I know I’ve prayed for this before but I’m praying for it again. Please bring my son home and he did,’” said Mary Ellis, Sean’s mom.

Sharday Taylor, Sean’s sister, says she’s looking forward to spending the holidays as a family. “I was three years old that was the last time I knew him, to be him, a completely free man. Now today, at 28 I get to see my brother again completely free.”

Anaridis Rodriguez

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s